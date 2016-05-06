Here's the dizzyingly colourful way that rainbow sprinkles are made

Rainbow sprinkles are made from masses of coloured dough, progressively chopped up and shaped into little bits, and then mixed together. Here’s how they’re made.
We got this footage from “How It’s Made,” which airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Science Channel.’
Written by Jacob Shamsian and produced by Chelsea Pineda
