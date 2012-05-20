How A Former Olympic Rower Paid Down $82,000 In Debt

Since opening her first line of credit at 17, Jonat says she's been in a constant state of debt.

The bills only piled higher as she did everything possible to fund her dream of rowing professionally in the Olympics. She eventually qualified in 2003 -- with some collateral damage along the way.

'I had financed my Olympic dream with credit cards,' she says. 'My mum stepped in and took out a second mortgage on her home to help me with that. I've always lived with debt. It just seemed normal.'