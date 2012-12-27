Here's How Rabbis And Priests Are Fighting Extreme Anti-Muslim Ads

Christian, Jewish, and Muslim leaders gathered in Colorado on Monday to launch an official counter movement against the recent trend of plastering extreme Islamaphobic ads — calling Muslims “savages” and showing pictures of the burning World Trade towers — on buses and subway stations.



The religious coalition created the “Love Thy neighbour” campaign. 10 ads focusing on messages of love and brotherhood are set to replace anti-Muslim ads on buses.

Here’s a picture of the ad:

These ads, however, are slated to appear only in Denver. The American Freedom defence Initiative just spent $10,000-plus on a new campaign that will place these ads across NYC subway stations, making twice as many more copies than it did in previous campaigns, due to graffiti.

See the new ads below:

Pamela Geller, executive director of the American Freedom defence Initiative, defended her posters against protesters with the statement, “I refuse to abridge my free speech so as to appease savages.”

