How Advertisers Are Messing Up QR Code Campaigns

To put it bluntly, QR codes suck. The point of a QR code is to create an interactive user experience with the ad.



Most QR codes just lead to the advertiser’s website, though, and some just don’t work at all.

There’s still a long way to go for QR codes to really catch on, Jason Wagenheim of Teen Vogue told us at Mobile Advertising Conference this summer.

“You see a QR code on an ad in a printed magazine, and there’s nothing about the app you have to download, there’s nothing about the payoff that you’re going to get for scanning this code,” said Wagenheim.

Watch the video below to find out what needs to be done for QR codes to work as an effective tool for advertisers:

Please enable Javascript to watch this videoProduced by Kamelia Angelova, William Wei, & Robert Libetti



And Don’t Miss…

Why It’s So Ridiculously Hard For Mobile Advertisers To Reach Teenagers

How 1-800-Flowers Is Taking Over Your Phone

How The Weather Channel Makes So Much Money

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.