BY THE NUMBERS: How PSY Went From K-Pop Sensation To International Infatuation

It’s no secret that PSY fever has taken the nation by storm.
The Korean pop star’s infectious hit, “Gangnam Style” reached 300 million views on YouTube today.
Now, PSY has promised a performance of his YouTube hit topless if when it reaches one. From the looks of it, that time is coming soon.
As of yesterday, he’s now only one notch from the top spot on the U.S. Billboard chart.
And, with “Gangnam Style” in full force, PSY announced his plans to release a single or album by the end of November in the United States.
Given some are already tired of the latest viral hit, we’re not sure if America can handle annother two months of horse trotting until PSY’s next song.
August 3, the track had nearly 12 million views. Now, it's been gaining an average of 15 million views per day.
Last week, the song was downloaded 301,000 times alone. Compare this to a mere 23,000 at the end of last month.
Psy's fan base on the social networking site more than quadrupled from 100,000 at the end of August.
It's the second song to ever make it to the top of the chart for five consecutive weeks.
(Source: Geon Chart)
The song charted number 1 on the iTunes music chart beating out Taylor Swift's 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.'
(Source: Reuters)
