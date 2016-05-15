Here's how professionals frost cupcakes

Frosting a cupcake properly takes a little practice, but once you get the hang of it, you’ll be making the prettiest cupcakes you’ve ever seen. Start slowly, be patient, and watch this video to learn how to frost a cupcake like a pro!
Written and produced by Sydney Kramer, Kristen Griffin, and Kim Renfro
Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.