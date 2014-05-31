Mark Zuckerberg Used This Pickup Line On His Wife Back In College, And She Was 'Appalled'

Mark Zuckerberg met his wife Priscilla Chan in college at a fraternity party. They were both in line for the bathroom.

Zuckerberg then took her on a date. Chan recalled the line he dropped on her to “Today’s” Savannah Guthrie:

“On our first date, he told me that he’d rather go on a date with me than finish his take-home midterm,” she said.

Chan, who was studious and got voted “class genius” in high school, says “the type-A first child in me was appalled.”

When they met, Chan says Zuckerberg thought he might get kicked out of school for a prank he pulled (the prank was likely “Face Mash,” a hot-or-not for students on campus), so she thought he was kind of a slacker.

Apparently, she got over it. The pair got married right after Facebook went public.

