The Story Of How Prince Alwaleed Made His Fortune Is Just As Weird As The Controversy About How Big It Is

So let’s get to them.

Columnist William D. Cohan sat down with the Prince in Paris for Vanity Fair. After describing the Prince’s quirky habits and fast-paced lifestyle he settles into the most important question — how he started out as a businessman. The feature is, after all, called “The Creation Myth of Prince Alwaleed.”

From Vanity Fair:

The official story of how Alwaleed got his start in business is where, many people believe, the myths about him originate. Alwaleed claims his father gave him $30,000. Within a year, he had lost the money. He went back to his father, who gave him $300,000. This time, it took him three years to lose it. He went back to his father again, who refused to give him more money and instead gave him the deed to a house he was building for Alwaleed in Riyadh. “Go work for yourself,” his father admonished. Alwaleed got a $600,000 mortgage on the house from a branch of Citibank in Riyadh. In pictures, the house looks like little more than a ramshackle structure and certainly not one that would serve as collateral for a large mortgage. To raise additional money, Alwaleed says, he sold a $200,000 necklace that his father had given his first wife, Dalal bint Saud, a daughter of King Saud. “She sold it for me and no one knows about this,” he says. As a grandson of the king, he also received a monthly stipend of $15,000.

That’s when Alwaleed started doing deals in Saudi Arabia. Forbes estimated his wealth at about $1 billion at that point (1988), but he wasn’t known in the U.S. until the New York Times reported that he saved Citigroup by investing $590 million in a preferred-stock issue.

He ultimate built a 10% stake in the bank.

In 1999, though, The Economist wrote a story saying that all this was bunk — “you could barely clothe a Saudi prince for such sums, let alone furnish him with a multi-million-dollar empire…he has not earned enough from his investments to pay for all he has spent in the 1990s.”

Of course, Alwaleed has an answer for that (Vanity Fair):

“That’s their problem. There’s no myth.” He insists that his wealth is self-made. “If I had access to oil, why would I borrow $30,000 from my father, or from Citigroup?” he asked me, incredulously. “I’d just begin from the beginning with $10 million. Why would I do that? Why would I do it twice and go bankrupt? And, by the way, strange enough, the first loan I got from Citigroup, I still have the loan paper. . . . If I was born with a silver spoon in my mouth, why would I have a tin spoon in my mouth?”

Kerry A. Dolan, the senior editor at Forbes who wrote an epic takedown on Alwaleed’s wealth earlier this month told Business Insider Alwaleed is “quite serious about investing” and that he reads everything and works hard — so this isn’t a game to him.

Alwaleed isn’t playing at business and investing, he just hasn’t always been winning at it either.

