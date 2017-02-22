Here is how Trump has spent his first month in office

Donald Trump has been in office for exactly one month as of Monday at noon. That’s 744 hours, approximately a quarter of which he has spent at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, the Trump Organisation’s premiere Florida property.

Since Trump was sworn in as President at noon on January 20th, Trump has spent slightly more than a third of his time working.

Those estimates come from an analysis of pool reports conducted by The Washington Post. The Post categorized each of Trump’s activities while he was officially working and estimated the amount of time he was either not working or asleep based on when the press pool was told to arrive in the morning and leave at night.

Here’s how President Trump has spent his first month in office:

In total, Trump spent 6 hours attending intelligence briefings, 21 hours on foreign relations, 13 hours tweeting and 332 hours on other work-related activities. This includes everything from phone calls with foreign leaders (21 hours), time spent signing bills and executive orders (6 hours), news conferences (4 hours) and listening sessions (14 hours).

Aside from 26 hours spent travelling and visiting states like Pennsylvania and South Carolina, Trump divided his time between Washington and his Florida residence at Mar-A-Lago.

Trump spent more than a quarter of his first month in office in Florida, playing golf for 25 hours, despite criticising Obama in the past for spending too much time on the golf course.

While The Washington Post’s analysis did not differentiate between time Trump spent sleeping and regular downtime, Trump spent 424 hours on non-work activities. The average American adult (25-54, with children) spends 471 hours on non-working activities, according to data compiled by the Bureau of Labour Statistics.

Further, Trump has said in the past that he sleeps between 3-5 hours per night. If one takes the high-end and assumes Trump receives approximately 5 hours of sleep per night (155 hours for the month), that leaves 269 hours (or a little over 11 days) of non-work activities.

