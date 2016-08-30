How posting your safari photos on social media leads hunters straight to the animals you love

Photo: Cameron Spencer/ Getty.

Posting photos on social media while on holiday has become second nature for most travellers.

It’s an easier way to stay in touch with loved ones at home than picking up the phone, and it’s a great way to make all your friends stuck at work jealous about the exotic places you’re visiting.

Either way, there is a dangerous side to the practice and it’s actually killing animals.

Speaking to African Travel at Virtuoso Travel Week, Business Insider learned about some tips around social media responsibility while traveling.

According to the company, poachers are now using unsuspecting tourists to hunt their prey.

“While on safari, tourist post photos of animals to social media, not realising that embedded within the post or the photo is a geotag containing the GPS location of the photo or poster. This allows poachers to track animals of value.”

As part of this responsibility the organisation has created a list of tips on how to turn off geotagging off on your accounts for tourists visiting Africa.

“We want to ensure that our guests have a magical experience, while preserving this wonderful continent.”

Here they are.

iPhone: Go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services. There you can turn off Location Services entirely. Or, if you prefer, you can turn off Location Services (GPS) for your phone’s camera.

Android: Open the camera app, go to Settings, and switch off the GPS Tagging option.

Twitter: Geotagging will only be turned on in the app on your phone if you have done so manually in the Settings menu under Privacy > Location Services. If posting from a computer, click on the gear icon in the right corner and then go to Settings to check privacy settings.

Facebook: Go to the gear icon in the upper right corner to check out your privacy settings. You can set who can view your information, posts, and updates. Visit the Timeline and Tagging section to make certain friend can’t post your location by checking you at some locale or tagging you.

Instagram: Photos are automatically public unless you change your settings. Go to edit profile and change you settings so Photos and Private is on, then only friends can view them. To turn, off geotagging when posting turn off the Add to Photo Map option.

Pinterest: Click on your profile picture in the upper right hand corner and select Settings to see what the public can view, who can search for you and what is any social networks you have associated with your account.

The writer traveled to Las Vegas as a guest of Virtuoso.

