You're Probably More Popular On Twitter Than You'd Think

If popularity in life was measured by how many people follow you on Twitter, then maybe you’re doing really well.

The average Twitter account has just one follower.

We first saw this tweeted by Jon Bruner of O’Reilly Media and on The Awl.

— Jon Bruner (@JonBruner) December 18, 2013

Twitter is still a very small community.

Reports O’Reilly Media,

Almost nobody on Twitter is somebody: the median Twitter account has a single follower. Among the much smaller subset of accounts that have posted in the last 30 days, the median account has just 61 followers. If you’ve got a thousand followers, you’re at the 96th percentile of active Twitter users.

