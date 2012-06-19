How Politics Sites Plan To Survive Post-Election

How will political news and information sites hang on to their election-driven traffic gains? They probably won’t. But the Wall Street Journal says they’re going to try anyway. The bullet points:



Expand into new verticals:

Baseball stats guru and fivethirtyeight.com founder Nate Silver says he plans to apply his site’s predictive tools to Congressional votes and the box office.

The Huffington Post added media, business, and entertainment coverage at the end of its first year. It has opened a new site focused on Chicago and is planning one for San Francisco.

Grow by syndication

Publisher Jared Kushner told the WSJ he’s been approached by local newspapers that want to outsource their state and local government coverage to his Political insiders’ site Politicker.

Politico will send its Washington-related stories to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Philadelphia Inquirer and share revenues.

Grow by growing

Politico also plans to hire and expand its print publication schedule from three times a week to four when Congress is in session.

See Also:

NYT Printing 50,000 More Obama Papers, Sees Record Web Traffic

Five 30 Eight Bloggers Clobbering Mainstream Media

CNN.com’s Big Day

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.