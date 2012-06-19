How Politics Sites Plan To Survive Post-Election

Nicholas Carlson

How will political news and information sites hang on to their election-driven traffic gains? They probably won’t. But the Wall Street Journal says they’re going to try anyway. The bullet points:

Expand into new verticals:

  • Baseball stats guru and fivethirtyeight.com founder Nate Silver says he plans to apply his site’s predictive tools to Congressional votes and the box office.
  • The Huffington Post added media, business, and entertainment coverage at the end of its first year. It has opened a new site focused on Chicago and is planning one for San Francisco.

Grow by syndication

  • Publisher Jared Kushner told the WSJ he’s been approached by local newspapers that want to outsource their state and local government coverage to his Political insiders’ site Politicker.
  • Politico will send its Washington-related stories to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Philadelphia Inquirer and share revenues.

Grow by growing

  • Politico also plans to hire and expand its print publication schedule from three times a week to four when Congress is in session.

