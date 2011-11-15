Here's How Occupy Wall Street Came To A Sudden, Unexpected End Today

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider

Occupy Wall Street as we know it is over.In a move that caught protesters completely by surprise, New York police raided Zuccotti Park right around 1:00 AM this morning, using bullhorns to announce that any protesters who did not leave faced arrest.



We were out in the city when we saw the NYT alert on Twitter that this was happening and immediately went down to check it out.

Here’s what happened.

Updates from 5:30 a.m. begin at slide 18.

