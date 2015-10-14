The evolution of the Playboy woman's body type from the 1950s to now

More people might start reading Playboy for its articles after The New York Times reported the magazine will start phasing nude women out of its pages by March 2016.

In the early days of Playboy, the magazine was must-buy material for anyone seeking titillation and female nudity. But now, the internet makes pornography and explicit images readily available to anyone with a connection. Playboy has been looking comparably tame.

Rather than moving in a more explicit direction, though, Playboy is trying to make its product less graphic and therefore safer to consume anywhere. Its website stopped publishing nude photos in August 2014, and its print edition is now following suit. Chief executive Scott Flanders hopes the redesign will help the company reach more millennials both online and in print.

It’s another change for a company that has been evolving since it was founded with a $US1,000 loan from Hugh Hefner’s mother in 1953. By the ’60s, what had started as a men’s magazine had transformed into a burgeoning lifestyle brand with nightclubs, and its own homegrown celebrities. And later, for Hefner, it also included a rotating roster of gorgeous girlfriends.

The women celebrated by Playboy — from the models to Hef’s girlfriends — have also changed drastically throughout the decades as body types, hairstyles, and fashions have gone in and out of style. Over the years, the Playboy woman has become ever thinner and blonder, and now with the magazine’s mission in flux, it remains to be seen how this aesthetic will morph as Playboy looks toward the future.

Keep scrolling to see how the Playboy bunny has evolved from 1953 to today.

