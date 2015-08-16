US

This is what happens when plastic is thrown into the ocean

Grace Raver

When plastics enter the ocean they breakdown into small pieces, making them dangerous for even microscopic forms of marine life. That’s why researchers at the University of Exeter are working with the public and policy makers to encourage smarter plastic usage

Video courtesy of the University of Exeter and Snowline Productions. 

