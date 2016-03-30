It takes more than two days to make a needle

Pins and needles start out as long coils of steel wire. Over a process that lasts days, they’re snipped, straightened, sharpened, and cleaned. And finally, they become needles. Pins are made similarly. The main difference is that a slow-drip of liquid glass is dolloped on one end, to make pinheads.

Thanks to our friends at Science Channel for sharing this footage with us. “How It’s Made” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Kristen Griffin

