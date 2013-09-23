The Story Behind An Awesome Photo Of Apple's Executives

Alyson Shontell

Bloomberg Businessweek chose a particularly good cover shot and caption for its recent story on Apple.

The photo it went with is below. The picture sums up everything you need to know about Apple and Tim Cook, because it shows their confidence:

Tim Cook Bloomberg BusinessweekAdam Amengual/Bloomberg Businessweek

Here’s how Bloomberg Businessweek arrived at the decision. The caption was inspired by MAD Magazine.

From Bloomberg Businessweek:

Apple tim cook cover backstoryBloombergBusinessweek via 9to5Mac

Here’s the Mad Magazine inspiration Bloomberg drew from.

Apple worry mad tim cook bloombergMad / Bloomberg Businessweek

