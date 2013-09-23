The Story Behind An Awesome Photo Of Apple's Executives

Bloomberg Businessweek chose a particularly good cover shot and caption for its recent story on Apple.

The photo it went with is below. The picture sums up everything you need to know about Apple and Tim Cook, because it shows their confidence:

Here’s how Bloomberg Businessweek arrived at the decision. The caption was inspired by MAD Magazine.

From Bloomberg Businessweek:

Here’s the Mad Magazine inspiration Bloomberg drew from.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.