PEYTON MANNING: How The NFL's Highest-Paid Player Makes And Spends His Millions

Peyton Manning is a savvy businessman.

He’s the highest-paid player in the NFL, but he makes nearly as much off the field in endorsements.

His $US30 million per year allows him to live any lifestyle he wants.

Peyton has made $US200+ million in his career. He made $US30 million last year alone.

On the field, he's the highest-paid player in the league at $US15 million in base salary.

Off the field, he's a money machine. His ~$12 million/year in endorsements is the most in the league.

He has deals with huge companies like Directv, MasterCard, Gatorade, and Kraft.

You can't turn on an NFL game without seeing his face.

He parlayed his acting chops into a gig hosting SNL. He was universally praised for being surprisingly funny.

Off the field, he's not your typical celebrity. He's married to his college sweetheart, Ashley.

They have twin daughters.

He lives in a $US4.6 million mansion outside Denver.

It has seven bedrooms, a wine cellar, and an elevator.

For years he lived in a $US7.5 million house in Indianapolis, but recently sold it.

He doesn't make many lavish purchases. This $US220 bathing suit that he wore on vacation is as wild as it gets.

He recently bought 21 Papa John's restaurants. Sales reportedly spiked after he bought them.

The only crazy Peyton gossip we could find: He used to go to the Kentucky Derby every year with Dennis Hopper.

He's maniacally competitive, leaving little time for anything else.

He carpools to games with Jacob Tamme and Eric Decker.

When he does break the bank for a nice meal, he's an insanely good tipper.

Every day he responds to fan mail. He sends as many handwritten responses as possible, even to wedding invitations.

