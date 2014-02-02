PEYTON MANNING: How The NFL's Highest-Paid Player Makes And Spends His Millions

Peyton Manning is a savvy businessman.
He’s the highest-paid player in the NFL, but he makes nearly as much off the field in endorsements.
His $US30 million per year allows him to live any lifestyle he wants.
Off the field, he's a money machine. His ~$12 million/year in endorsements is the most in the league.
He parlayed his acting chops into a gig hosting SNL. He was universally praised for being surprisingly funny.
He doesn't make many lavish purchases. This $US220 bathing suit that he wore on vacation is as wild as it gets.
The only crazy Peyton gossip we could find: He used to go to the Kentucky Derby every year with Dennis Hopper.
Every day he responds to fan mail. He sends as many handwritten responses as possible, even to wedding invitations.
