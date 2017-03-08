An exercise scientist demonstrates how to perform the perfect pull-up -- and the moves that will make it easier

Shawn Arent, the director of the Center for Health and Human Performance at Rutgers University and a Fellow in the American College of Sports Medicine, demonstrates the proper form for the pull-up. However, if you’re not ready for the pull-up, Arent has a few tricks to get you there.

Special thanks to Anthony Poyssick.

