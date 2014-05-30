Here's How People Define Financial Success Around The World

In a recent survey of affluent people in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, Mastercard found that people’s definitions of success varied widely depending on where they were from.

The survey looked at affluent people in the region, who are, on average, age 37, have one young child, and have investible assets of at least $US200,000. The affluent population is growing quickly in the region, which is expected to be home to 70% of the world’s affluent by 2017.

Mastercard found that overall, in addition to finding satisfaction in buying and owning luxury goods, affluent people in the region view “wealth as the catalyst to experience the world.”

There are, however, some variations by country, as detailed in the map below:

More and more, affluent individuals in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East are placing value in experiences over things. 30% of the survey’s 1,000 respondents rated international travel as their most desired experience, followed by culinary experiences (23%) and golf (12%).

