What Normal People Really Think Of Vine

Twitter’s video sharing app Vine is just about six months old, and it may already be passe.



The 6-second video capturing tool gained significant momentum with recreational users, and even advertisers, but the release of a competitive video feature by Instagram may have put Vine’s explosive growth to a halt.

Watch below what normal people think about Vine, and about the newest trend of social video sharing.

Produced by Justin Gmoser and Robert Libetti

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.