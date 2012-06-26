INFOGRAPHIC: How People Are Using Their Smartphones To Save Money

The way shoppers search for coupons is changing. While the days of tearing apart the Sunday paper for coupons haven’t passed just yet, we are seeing a lot more people switch to their smartphones to look for deals.



To help with the growing demand for mobile coupons, Coupon Cabin just launched an all new app that lets users search for coupons by category for hundreds of online retailers.

Check out the graphic from Coupon Cabin below for more facts about our mobile coupon habits:

Photo: Coupon Cabin

