US

Here's What Normal People Really Think About Siri

Robert Libetti

Apple sold a mindblowing 37 million iPhones last quarter. Most of them were iPhones 4S, which coolest app is the personal assistant Siri.

Back in October when the newest iPhone was launched, everyone played around with Siri. But how is the personal assistant faring after four months?

We took to the streets to find out how ordinary people use Siri. Watch below.

Produced by Robert Libetti & Kamelia Angelova

See Also:

Here’s What Normal People Really Think About Skype

Here’s What Normal People Really Think Of Pandora And Spotify

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.