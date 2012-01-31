Here's What Normal People Really Think About Siri

Apple sold a mindblowing 37 million iPhones last quarter. Most of them were iPhones 4S, which coolest app is the personal assistant Siri.



Back in October when the newest iPhone was launched, everyone played around with Siri. But how is the personal assistant faring after four months?

We took to the streets to find out how ordinary people use Siri. Watch below.

Produced by Robert Libetti & Kamelia Angelova

See Also:

• Here’s What Normal People Really Think About Skype

• Here’s What Normal People Really Think Of Pandora And Spotify



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.