This Is The Number One Thing People Are Using Kindle Fires For

Despite the poor early reviews for Kindle Fires, actual users love the tablet according to a proprietary survey of 216 Kindle Fire users by RBC Capital.We’ve gathered the results of the survey here.
Two big takeaways from RBC: Amazon will make money on the Kindle Fire through app, eBook, and other sales.
And people are using Kindle Fires for reading eBooks more than surfing the web. This is surprising to us because the iPad is mostly seen as a web surfing gadget according to our own survey of users.
Here's how Amazon could actually end up making money on the Fire, even if it loses money on the hardware
Why did people buy a Kindle Fire? For most people it was a gift. After that it was features and then price.
Of those people that bought physical goods from Amazon through the Kindle Fire, 48% say they wouldn't have bought them otherwise.
