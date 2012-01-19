This Is The Number One Thing People Are Using Kindle Fires For

Jeff Bezos

Photo: AP Images

Despite the poor early reviews for Kindle Fires, actual users love the tablet according to a proprietary survey of 216 Kindle Fire users by RBC Capital.We’ve gathered the results of the survey here.



Two big takeaways from RBC: Amazon will make money on the Kindle Fire through app, eBook, and other sales.

And people are using Kindle Fires for reading eBooks more than surfing the web. This is surprising to us because the iPad is mostly seen as a web surfing gadget according to our own survey of users.

Continue reading to see the whole survey …

