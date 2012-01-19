This Is The Number One Thing People Are Using Kindle Fires For

Jay Yarow
Photo: AP Images

Despite the poor early reviews for Kindle Fires, actual users love the tablet according to a proprietary survey of 216 Kindle Fire users by RBC Capital.We’ve gathered the results of the survey here.

Two big takeaways from RBC: Amazon will make money on the Kindle Fire through app, eBook, and other sales. 

And people are using Kindle Fires for reading eBooks more than surfing the web. This is surprising to us because the iPad is mostly seen as a web surfing gadget according to our own survey of users.

Here's how Amazon could actually end up making money on the Fire, even if it loses money on the hardware

There was an initial rush to buy the Kindle, then it leveled off

The number one thing people do with the Kindle Fire is read eBooks

People are buying a lot of books through the Kindle Fire

Streaming video is not all that popular on the Kindle Fire

42% of Kindle Fire users are using Amazon's Prime service ...

... but of those that are on Prime, 41% are on a one month trial ...

... and of those on a trial, it looks like more than 80% are going to sign up for Prime

Why did people buy a Kindle Fire? For most people it was a gift. After that it was features and then price.

Complaints with the Kindle Fire are pretty widespread, but battery life is the one standout

Overall, people are satisfied with their Kindle Fires

But, the Kindle Fire isn't helping Amazon to sell stuff

Of the people that did buy stuff, here's how much they're spending on average

Of those people that bought physical goods from Amazon through the Kindle Fire, 48% say they wouldn't have bought them otherwise.

And buying things through a Kindle Fire doesn't affect purchases made on Amazon.com

How does it compare to the iPad?

