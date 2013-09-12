Here's How You'll Talk Differently On Facebook As You Get Older

Wolfram Alpha, the geekiest site on the net, has maintained a service where you can share your Facebook datawith them and they’ll spit out a fantastic analysis.

They made it an option that you can donate your data to the research group so they can study the way we interact on the social network.

As a result of those “data donors,” the Wolfram team has been able to learn a ton about the way people behave on social networks

One fantastic thing the Wolfram team was able to do is to looked at the aggregated text people wrote on their Facebook walls.

We just saw it presented last week at the Wolfram Data Summit, and the folks behind the Wolfram Blog were kind enough to allow us to reprint it.

They were able to classify them by topic and check how its popularity varies with age and sex. So you can see how the topics you talk about vary over time.

