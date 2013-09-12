Here's How You'll Talk Differently On Facebook As You Get Older

Wolfram Alpha, the geekiest site on the net, has maintained a service where you can share your Facebook datawith them and they’ll spit out a fantastic analysis.
They made it an option that you can donate your data to the research group so they can study the way we interact on the social network.
As a result of those “data donors,” the Wolfram team has been able to learn a ton about the way people behave on social networks
One fantastic thing the Wolfram team was able to do is to looked at the aggregated text people wrote on their Facebook walls.
We just saw it presented last week at the Wolfram Data Summit, and the folks behind the Wolfram Blog were kind enough to allow us to reprint it.
They were able to classify them by topic and check how its popularity varies with age and sex. So you can see how the topics you talk about vary over time.
People get very, very interested in work by the time they're around 25, and then interest peaks around 30.
Women talk about their family and friends much, much more then men. Interestingly enough, people talk the least about family and friends at around 24. But the most common words associated with the category was 'baby,' so this makes sense.
Older people care about their health more, or maybe just have more reasons to write about people being sick or in the hospital on Facebook.
Same goes for music, but here you see that the older someone gets the less they want to hit concerts.
People develop a major interest in travel as they approach 30. You can actually see the mid-life crises.
This has a lot to do with people commuting, so it seems to make sense that it's similar to the career+money curve.
Guys talk about video games on the Internet more than women, and the younger you are the more you talk about them.
