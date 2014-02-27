How Americans Spent $US500 Billion At The Grocery Store Last Year

RBC Capital Markets analysts David Palmer and Christopher Carril highlighted the following slide in a recent equity research report.

The diagram comes from General Mills’ presentation at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) conference.

It shows how Americans spent $US500 billion in the grocery store and which areas of the store they spent their money.

According to the chart, Americans spend most of their grocery dollars in the center of the store where packaged food items are located.

“Sales on the perimeter of the store grew the fastest last year, but consumers spend the vast majority of their food dollars in the center of the store,” General Mills said at the conference, according to RBC.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.