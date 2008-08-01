How People Snagged Those Brangelina Baby Pics: More Cash*

Keith Kelly has more details on how People managed to score the highly coveted photos of Brangelina’s twins. Evidently, they partnered with British tabloid Hello! to get international rights, adding insult to injury for OK!, which hoped to snag the worldwide rights.



Kelly also confirms the $11 million to $15 million price tag, a record for a celebrity baby picture. Fortunately, all the money’s going to charity.

New York Post: IN the battle over which magazine will be the first to feature the newest additions to the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt brood, the celebrity glossies are double-teaming the stars.

People, the most profitable magazine in the Time Inc. empire, has teamed up with overseas celebrity magazine Hello! to win the deal for the photos of the twin babies. People will get the North American rights to the photos.

The photo shoot took place last weekend with the proud parents and their son, Knox, and daughter Vivienne. Hello! gets all the other rights worldwide.

The price tag, which once was rumoured to be as high as $20 million, is now believed to have settled in the $11 million to $15 million bracket – which is still a new world record for a celebrity baby photo.

The deal is also a bitter blow to the British billionaire Richard Desmond, owner of OK!, who was said to be personally negotiating the deal. Aside from losing to People in the states, he’ll now have to contend with his main rival in Britain, Hello!, running the photos next week as well.

UPDATE: A source involved in the negotiations tells the AP that People forked over $14 million for the photos, the first of which will debut on people.com Sunday night at 7 p.m. Eastern time. Evidently, People finally discovered most people get their celebrity news online. The actual magazine featuring the photos will hit newsstands Monday, an unusual move for People, which usually releases issues on Fridays.

See Also: People Magazine Forks Over 10-$15 Million For Brangelina Baby Pics

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.