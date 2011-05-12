HOW PEOPLE REALLY USE THE iPAD: Our Exclusive Survey Results

Photo: jencu via flickr
How do people really use their iPads?We wanted to find out, so we surveyed our readers. We received 855 responses, and we’ve assembled the results.
This is the second time we’ve run this survey in the past six months. Where we could, we have compared the results from our this survey to our November survey.
What did we learn? Read on to find out.
Two thirds of people say they have increased their iPad usage since first getting it. Looks like people aren't getting bored.
*Some people complained that this question was unfair because, when they bought it they had no choice.
