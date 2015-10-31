Here's what people really think about your 'free-spirited' dating profile

Gus Lubin

It should come as no surprise that people draw deep personal conclusions based on dating profiles.

Marketing researchers created a “traditional/uptight” and an “open/free-spirited” fake dating profile for two people in Boston and then asked 65 undergraduates at a US university to rate them on categories like trustworthiness, conscientiousness, and agreeableness.

Here are the profiles (uptight on the left, free-spirited on the right):

Trustworthy profilesonline.liebertpub.com

The uptight profiles — you know, the ones where the person has a shirt on — outperformed the free-spirited profiles on two key tests: trustworthiness and interpersonal attraction.

The two profiles scored differently on the “Big Five” personality traits of openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness, and neuroticism. Which of those traits are good is largely a matter of preference.

Trustworthiness dating profilesonline.liebertpub.com

The study, “A Match Made…Online?” was produced by Seunga Venus Jin, PhD and Cassie Martin, BA and published in Cyberpsychology, Behaviour, and Social Networking.

As a caveat, remember that the study was small, and it was based on college students. Perhaps non-college students have more respect for wild and crazy dating profiles … but we wouldn’t count on it.

