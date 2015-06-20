Look at all the goofy clothing that tech companies made back in the '80s and '90s

Earlier this month, Drake caught everyone’s attention when he appeared onstage at WWDC, Apple’s big developer conference, wearing a vintage jacket made for the company’s employees in the 1990s.
It turns out Apple and other tech companies made lots of funny corporate gear in the ’80s and ’90s.
We’ve rounded up some of the best of it here.
During his talk at WWDC, Drake made a joke about the vintage employee jacket, saying that he bought it 'using this tool called the internet.'
Drake's jacket looks just like one that recently sold for $825 on eBay. According to the listing, 'this rare Apple Computers jacket varsity/baseball style jacket was given to Apple employees, at the time of the 'rainbow' logo.' The rainbow logo was used by Apple from 1977-1998. An identical jacket is currently on eBay for $3,500.
Back in 1986, Apple released a clothing line it called 'The Apple Collection,' filled with oversized sweatshirts, windbreakers, and obnoxiously bright patterns.
Items in the catalogue could be purchased by anyone, regardless of whether they were an Apple employee or just a big fan. The Apple Collection was released a year after Steve Jobs left the company.
Microsoft made letterman's jackets in the '90s, too. This one is a shout-out to Microsoft's VCI (or value-chain initiative) team.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.