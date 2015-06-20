Look at all the goofy clothing that tech companies made back in the '80s and '90s

Madeline Stone
Drake wwdcJustin Sullivan/Getty Images

Earlier this month, Drake caught everyone’s attention when he appeared onstage at WWDC, Apple’s big developer conference, wearing a vintage jacket made for the company’s employees in the 1990s.

It turns out Apple and other tech companies made lots of funny corporate gear in the ’80s and ’90s.

We’ve rounded up some of the best of it here.

During his talk at WWDC, Drake made a joke about the vintage employee jacket, saying that he bought it 'using this tool called the internet.'

Drake's jacket looks just like one that recently sold for $825 on eBay. According to the listing, 'this rare Apple Computers jacket varsity/baseball style jacket was given to Apple employees, at the time of the 'rainbow' logo.' The rainbow logo was used by Apple from 1977-1998. An identical jacket is currently on eBay for $3,500.

Back in 1986, Apple released a clothing line it called 'The Apple Collection,' filled with oversized sweatshirts, windbreakers, and obnoxiously bright patterns.

Items in the catalogue could be purchased by anyone, regardless of whether they were an Apple employee or just a big fan. The Apple Collection was released a year after Steve Jobs left the company.

It's hard to imagine that he would have approved of this.

These Apple sweatshirts were listed for $14 each.

There was even a clothing line for kids.

Parents could wear the matching adult version.

For a more polished look, Apple fans could try out this colourful line of professional shirts.

Microsoft made letterman's jackets in the '90s, too. This one is a shout-out to Microsoft's VCI (or value-chain initiative) team.

Microsoft also made these duffel bags for its employees in the '80s and '90s.

IBM employees during the same era could be spotted wearing shirts like these.

HP distributed these hats for a late-'80s get-together.

Intel employees, on the other hand, got this t-shirt that riffs on '60 Minutes.'

