Here's How People In Atlanta Are Bracing For The Craziest Storm In Years

Atlanta is about to get hit with another catastrophic storm — but this time, the city will be more prepared.

Northern Georgia has already been hit with several inches of snow, and now Atlanta is bracing for ice, freezing rain, snow, and sleet.

An inch or more of ice is expected to accumulate throughout the southern U.S., according to CNN.

Atlanta was caught somewhat off-guard when a snow storm hit the city a few weeks ago. Schools remained opened the day of the storm, and thousands of students were forced to stay overnight. Traffic in the area was at a standstill, leaving people stranded overnight on the roads and in stores.

City officials were criticised for their handling of that storm, so they’ve come up with a plan to avoid a repeat traffic disaster. Atlanta public schools are closed Wednesday, some city facilities have been shut down, and non-essential city employees have the day off.

The city has also dispatched its salt spreaders and snow plows with crews focusing on highways and working 12-hour shifts through the storm.

Officials have also told residents to stay off the roads and stock up on groceries, which has led to store shelves being cleared out this week.

Check out some of the photos:









It’s now too late to stock-up at Atlanta grocery stores. They’re empty and the roads are covered in ice. @ch2daybreak pic.twitter.com/nHUBOw0JEw

— Chris Tomer (@chris_tomer) February 12, 2014

@kporome if makes you feel better here is my grocery store in atlanta. Expecting an inch of snow. People going insane pic.twitter.com/nui8EhCH3A

— Christopher (@thegamermode) February 11, 2014

Grocery store in Atlanta, GA. I guess everyone will be making banana pudding pic.twitter.com/hH6Srdez4S

— Leda_NeedHeat (@Ledamaae) February 11, 2014

The grocery store shelves several hours ago in Atlanta #snowpocalypse2 pic.twitter.com/xtX9VN1U8x

— Rebecca Anne Tullman (@beccatullman) February 11, 2014

Not all grocery stores are low on food, though:

What grocery store did you guys go to in #Atlanta? pic.twitter.com/aGGTTlaMuh

— Hush Dinner Club (@hushdinnerclub) February 11, 2014

The ice has already started accumulating in Atlanta and the roads look pretty empty:









