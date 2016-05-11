Here's the crazy way people drink wine in Barcelona

When the weather gets warmer and it’s time to party in Spain, bust out the porrón and start drinking! A porrón is a Catalan wine pitcher with a narrow spout on the end used to pour wine into your mouth and the mouths of your friends. It’s a great way to share wine, laugh, and get a little messy. We went to Huertas in New York City to find out how it’s done.

