Ex-Apple engineers created two ways to prevent people from stealing their first product

A trio of ex-Apple engineers launched a new company out of stealth mode on Tuesday — it’s called Pearl, and it makes cool tech for your car.

The company’s first product is called “RearVision.” It’s a weatherproof backup camera and alert system that you install as a typical licence plate frame, like so:

One of the many questions readers had was, “if this is so easy to install, what’s preventing other people from simply unscrewing this licence plate frame and stealing this $500 system?”

Well, Pearl thought people might have this issue. Here’s what a company spokesperson told us about theft:

“To help prevent theft, RearVision comes with a special security screw tool used to secure the Camera Frame over the licence place. Also, each Camera Frame is paired with the Car Adaptor – they cannot work independently from each other.”

The adaptor referenced above plugs into your car’s on-board diagnostics (OBD) port and connects the cameras on your licence plate to the Pearl app on your phone. It’s solely responsible for analysing the video streams from both cameras to detect obstacles in your path, as well as providing audio and visual alerts to your phone.

In other words, the licence plate frame doesn’t work without the adaptor, and vice-versa. Also, it’s difficult to steal either component since the licence plate frame is installed with special screws and the adaptor is inside your (hopefully) locked car.

Pearl’s RearVision costs $499 and ships in September. You can pre-order one here.

