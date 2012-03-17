How This Small Service Store In Georgia Competes With Apple

PeachMac in Norcross, Ga.

Photo: PeachMac

Before the day started for some, lines of people were already formed outside Apple stores on Friday in anticipation of the new iPad. This was also the scene outside PeachMac, a small Apple retail chain in Georgia that experienced “a record number of launch day sales so far.”



Imitating Apple’s excellent customer service business model, PeachMac has successfully expanded to eight locations throughout the state within five years, with plans to open a ninth store in Columbus, Ga. by summer 2012. The chain currently has 120 employees and has no plans to slow down expansion anytime soon.

“Our future plans are uncertain, although a store outside of Georgia is not out of the question,” ,Darryl Peck, founder of PeachMac, told us.

After working alongside Apple throughout the ’80s and ’90s, Peck decided it was time to venture off on his own, but he knows a good business model when he sees one and didn’t want to veer too far from his expertise: Apple products.

In 1995, he formed Outpost.com, the first online Apple retailer, which would eventually become the largest reseller of Apple products online in the world. A decade later, when Peck noticed a void in the market for an Apple service centre in Athens, Ga. — home to nearly 40,000 students at the University of Georgia — he decided it was time to move his vision into the brick-and-mortar world.

We caught up with Peck to learn how PeachMac competes with the big boys. Here’s what he had to say:

Why focus on only Apple products? Is the market big enough for this to proceed long-term?

After working with Apple and Apple products for over 25 years, we firmly believe in the brand and the company. Apple Inc. has had phenomenal growth year over year with gross revenue in 2011 of $108 billion. We don’t worry about the size of the market.