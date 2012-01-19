How Paula Deen Made $30 Million While Concealing Her Diabetes For 3 Years

Paula Deen has found herself in some hot water this week — and we aren’t talking the kind she uses to boil pasta for her deep fried, bacon-wrapped, macaroni and cheese balls!

After the TV star chef known for her unhealthy Southern cooking announced Tuesday that she has type 2 diabetes, The Daily reported that not only had Deen been lying to her loyal, butter-loving fans — but she hid the disease from her bosses at the Food Network, as well.

While the Food Network has stated, “We will continue to support Paula as she confronts this new challenge,” many of Deen’s fans felt duped when she announced the news in conjunction with signing on as the new spokeswoman for Novo Nordisk, a Danish drug giant that will land her a seven-figure payday.

Seven figures in addition to the $10 million it is estimated Deen currently makes per year between her TV deals, restaurants, books, magazines, licensing and endorsements deals, speaking fees, retail sales and even rental properties.

So, $10 million a year for three years? That’s a cool $30 million in Deen’s pocket — all while Deen sat on the secret that her famous food is a serious factor in causing her disease.

But it’s not just Deen’s followers who are peeved, the fried food fanatic has even come under serious criticism from fellow foodie, Anthony Bourdain, who tweeted: “Thinking of getting into the leg-breaking business, so I can profitably sell crutches later.”

“When your signature dish is hamburger in between a doughnut, and you’ve been cheerfully selling this stuff knowing all along that you’ve got type 2 diabetes … It’s in bad taste, if nothing else,” Bourdain told Eater.com on Monday, pun intended.

While Deen hid the news of her diagnosis, the Food Network chef continued to go on-air and make gluttonous delicacies such as the previously mentioned “Doughnut Burger.”

But during an appearance on NBC’s “Today” show, Deen (unconvincingly) told Al Roker, “I tell people ‘In moderation … You can have that little piece of pie. Diabetes does not have to stop you from enjoying the things you love.”

Like making money, right Paula?



Not that Diabetes would have slowed down her cash flow; Deen is now promoting healthier, yet still comfort food dishes, such as low-fat turkey lasagna.

An improvement from her previous fan favourite, “deep fried lasagna.”

