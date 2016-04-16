The crazy way patterns are put on phone cases is like nothing you've ever seen

HG Arts It’s essentially printing with water.

The way patterns are put on phone cases is absolutely mesmerising.

Patterns are put on phone cases through a type of printing, but you won’t be able to do it with your Inkjet at home.

The process it called hydrographics, sometimes known as water transfer printing.

It’s basically printing with water, and works on pretty much anything, from toys to helmets.

HG Arts, a company that makes hydrographic printers, showed us how the process works.

First, blank phone cases act as a clean slate. HG Arts The phone cases are then suspended above a pool of water. HG Arts A thin sheet made of polyvinyl alcohol is printed with the desired pattern, then rolled over the pool of water. HG Arts This is what it looks like from underneath. HG Arts After a couple of minutes, the sheet dissolves into dye. HG Arts Once the sheet is fully dissolved, the phone cases are plunged through the thin film and into the water. HG Arts After they're pulled out again, they're hung to dry. HG Arts And voila! The phone cases adopted the pattern. HG Arts

