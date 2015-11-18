Watch the crazy way patterns are put on phone cases

The way patterns are put on phone cases is absolutely mesmerising.

Phone cases are decorated through a process called hydrographics, or water transfer printing, which is kind of like printing with water.

A thin sheet made of polyvinyl alcohol is printed with the desired pattern, then rolled over a pool of water where it dissolves

into dye. The cases are plunged in, and then adopt the pattern. Voilà!

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Kristen Griffin

