How Pastrami And Corned Beef Are Made

Vienna Beef is the manufacturer behind the famous Chicago-style hot dog, Polish sausages and a variety of cold cuts.



The Food Network toured the company’s factory and found out how corned beef and pastrami get made.

Both deli meats start as beef brisket.

Skilled butchers de-bone and trim the fat of some 50,000 pounds of brisket a day. Then, huge steel needles infuse the beef with a salty brine and the slabs of meat go their separate ways.

Watch the full mouth-watering report below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.