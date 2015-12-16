How huge sheets of pasta become tiny and delicious noodles

Pasta was originally a Chinese invention, but became the centrepiece of Italian cooking less than a century after Marco Polo brought the dish to Venice. Today, it’s a staple of international cuisine.

Pasta starts out as a grain, and is ground and mixed with water to form a kind of gritty paste. It’s then smoothed into dough, and shaped into different kinds of pastas.

This footage comes from “How It’s Made,” on the Science Channel. New episodes air Thursday nights at 9pm/8pm central.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Chelsea Pineda

