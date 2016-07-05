Science says parents of successful kids have these 10 things in common

'If kids aren't doing the dishes, it means someone else is doing that for them,' Julie Lythcott-Haims, former dean of freshmen at Stanford University and author of 'How to Raise an Adult' said during a TED Talks Live event.

'And so they're absolved of not only the work, but of learning that work has to be done and that each one of us must contribute for the betterment of the whole,' she said.

Lythcott-Haims believes kids raised on chores go on to become employees who collaborate well with their coworkers, are more empathetic because they know firsthand what struggling looks like, and are able to take on tasks independently.

She bases this on the 'Harvard Grant Study,' the longest longitudinal study ever conducted.

'By making them do chores -- taking out the garbage, doing their own laundry -- they realise I have to do the work of life in order to be part of life,' she tells Tech Insider.