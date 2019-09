Pandora just filed for an IPO. As a part of the filing, we finally get to learn how Pandora makes its money (how much it makes).



Here’s the breakdown for the first 9 months of 2010:

TOTAL: $90.12 million (up 200% from 2009!)

Ad revenue: $78 million – 86%

Subscription revenue: $12.3 million – 14%

