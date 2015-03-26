How the 22-year-old founder of Oculus spent the year after Facebook bought his company for $2 billion

Oculus VRPalmer Luckey, founder of Oculus VR.
It’s been exactly one year since Facebook announced it was acquiring virtual reality startup Oculus VR for $US2 billion.
Oculus founder Palmer Luckey is just 22 years old. He created his first virtual reality headsets in his garage as a teen, eventually turning Oculus into a full-fledged startup at 19.
Forbes estimates that Luckey’s wealth has swollen to more than $US500 million as a result of the Facebook deal.
Still, he hasn’t adopted a flashy lifestyle just yet. We’ve taken a look at how the virtual reality superstar has spent the last year.
Luckey currently lives in Atherton, a ritzy Silicon Valley town that's home to Google chairman Eric Schmidt and HP CEO Meg Whitman, among other wealthy tech executives. Luckey, however, lives with seven friends in a home he calls 'The Commune,' where they all spend hours playing video games. This is an example of a home you might find in Atherton.
Luckey spends a lot of his time in an executive-level suite at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, but he's still very laid-back. 'There's a lot of people here who know all about Oculus but don't know who I am,' he told Forbes.
Luckey is known for his casual look -- he typically sports a Hawaiian shirt and sandals, but he has said that he'd prefer to be barefoot. 'We invented shoes to protect our feet from the harsh environment,' he told the Telegraph. 'But I live in modern-day California. It's pretty safe here. Nothing's going to happen if I take them off.'
Oculus has moved its headquarters to Silicon Valley, but there are still some departments housed in the company's old, street art-filled offices in Irvine. Luckey still travels there.
Luckey's one splurge since the Facebook deal has been a $120,000 Tesla Model S. '(Elon Musk) is a cool guy who deserves my money,' he told the Telegraph. He later told Forbes, 'I figure you can buy a Tesla and not be too snooty.'
Luckey has spent much of the last year travelling, recruiting engineers, and demoing the Rift. In September, he travelled to Cologne, Germany for Gamescom.
The 22-year-old has a good sense of humour and is known for being a bit of a showman. Earlier in March, he threw out t-shirts during Oculus' mixer at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco.
Luckey has also graced several magazine covers over the last year, including Popular Mechanics' June 2014 issue.
Still, despite his accomplishments, Luckey tends to shy away from the spotlight. 'This isn't about me, it's about something much, much bigger -- bigger perhaps than any of us,' he told the Telegraph.
