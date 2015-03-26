How the 22-year-old founder of Oculus spent the year after Facebook bought his company for $2 billion

Oculus VR Palmer Luckey, founder of Oculus VR.

It’s been exactly one year since Facebook announced it was acquiring virtual reality startup Oculus VR for $US2 billion.

Oculus founder Palmer Luckey is just 22 years old. He created his first virtual reality headsets in his garage as a teen, eventually turning Oculus into a full-fledged startup at 19.

Forbes estimates that Luckey’s wealth has swollen to more than $US500 million as a result of the Facebook deal.

Still, he hasn’t adopted a flashy lifestyle just yet. We’ve taken a look at how the virtual reality superstar has spent the last year.

