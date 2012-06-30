TED Gives A Really Simple Explanation Of How Pain Relievers Work

Photo: TEDEducation

Everyone feels pain. But thanks to modern medicine, we can be relieved, at least temporarily, from aches, burns and other sources of discomfort.



George Zaidan explains how common pain relievers like Aspirin and Ibuprofen work to make us feel better in this animated TEDeducation video, which we’ve broken into slides.

