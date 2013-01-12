How 31 People In Hollywood Reacted To Their Oscar Nominations This Week

Photo: YouTube/Simona Ka
Tim Burton is honored, the “ParaNorman” directors are in shock, and Harvey Weinstein is blown away!!!!!!!Seth MacFarlane and Emma Stone announced the 2013 Oscar nominees Thursday morning and, in the time-honored tradition of orchestrated spontaneity, most of the nominees provide some sort of reaction.
Here’s what they had to say.
'I am deeply honored and frankly a little overwhelmed by all of the nominations that 'Life of Pi' has received this morning. So many talented people gave everything they had to this film, both in front of and behind the camera, and to see all of them receive this kind of recognition is something I am incredibly grateful for.'
'I'm so honored and grateful for this nomination and to be in the company of such talented actresses. Having the fortunate opportunity to work with David O. Russell was an extraordinary gift and I am so thrilled for my fellow cast members Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro and Jacki Weaver who are all nothing short of amazing. This was a labour of love that we all poured our hearts into and could not be more thankful to The Weinstein Company and Harvey Weinstein for their unyielding support of the film. '
'I am completely over the moon by this morning's news. To be nominated twice now is incredible, and to be a part of this wonderful film and amazing cast makes things even sweeter. I am so happy for David O. Russell and could not be more thrilled.'
'To be a part of this group of actors who have put forth incredible performances this year, and for the movie to be recognised by the Academy the way it has been this morning with nominations for Bob, Jen, Jacki and David O!!!. It's a moment I'll cherish and never forget.'
'I am very pleased that the Academy has chosen to honour the many individuals who were a part of 'Silver Linings Playbook.'
Thank you to the Academy for these incredible honours. And thank you to the writers who have honored me today with their generosity and to the academy for the Best Picture nomination. None of us would be so honored today without the genius and remarkable talent of Kathryn Bigelow, and to her we are forever grateful.
'Frankenweenie is a very personal film for me. The idea of telling a feature length version was in the back of my mind for many years. Stop Motion was the perfect medium for this project, and one I've always loved for its expressiveness and dimensionality. I've worked with so many incredible artists: animators, cast members, set builders, and puppet makers, all who have helped bring this film to life one frame at a time. I'm so honored that the Academy has recognised this film as one of its nominees.'
'This is amazing! We tried to do something a little different with 'The Pirates,' in terms of tone and comedy, and it's just brilliant that the Academy has responded to it in such a wonderful way.'
'Being nominated means everything to us as directors-it means the world for the film! We are both in LA with our families and upon hearing the news we ran around in the corridors,hugging each other,waking up the whole hotel.'
'We are incredibly honored by today's Academy Award nomination. 'Brave' has been an adventure from the beginning - starting with our research trips to Scotland, the crew embarked upon a journey that inspired us all and forever changed our fates. Thanks to the Academy from all of us here at Pixar.
'This amazing recognition from the Academy is the craziest wake-up call I've ever received. I'm very grateful to Jim Brooks, Al Jean - and especially Matt Groening, for creating 'The Simpsons.' They all gave me the opportunity to explore the world of pantomime with what are normally very verbal characters. I also have to give a shout-out to my parents - who I just spoke to - and thank them for allowing me to draw on the walls as a child. It kind of worked out!'
'30 years in the making and 3 days in the writing - this is how 'Suddenly' came to life 30 years after the original show was created. We wrote this song for the film on a suggestion from Tom Hooper, after he asked us to revisit a specific chapter of Victor Hugo's novel.'
'I am delighted to be nominated, and humbled by being in the company of composers whose work I have admired for so long. For the fourth time, director Joe Wright has inspired me and made sure that I would not miss any of the opportunities that his movie opened up for the music. I feel very grateful towards him.'
