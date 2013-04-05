How Oprah Pitched Herself To Advertisers Last Night [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



It’s television upfront season, and Oprah pitched her network to advertisers and media buyers: “Last year I told you it was the biggest climb of my life… Well, we made it.” The network’s viewership went up 30 per cent in 2012, but with 350K viewers in primetime, numbers still pales in comparison to other networks. Maybe two reality shows and a scripted series by Tyler Perry will help.

Digital marketing and data management software provider [x+1] just raised $17 million in funding with Ares Capital Corporation.

College humour produced American Eagle’s skinny skinny jeans (aka body paint) April Fool’s Day prank.

HSBC is keeping its global media account with Mindshare.

Are some Japanese advertising trends — like thighvertising — a lie?

Esquire looks at what “real ad men” think of “Mad Men.”

