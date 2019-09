Photo: Kim Kardashian

This is making the rounds. A trader attributes it to someone at Howard Weil:Operation Twist is like Kim Khardashian…..its only popular because people say its popular, it doesnt do anything…..and its all about the back end



For our more boring take on it, see here.

