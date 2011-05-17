How OpenText Uses Social Media

Greg Second, vice president of investor relations at OpenText, explains that all staff – especially management members – are encouraged to use social media to ‘reach out’ to their customers and people in the industry. He says analysts and portfolio managers are interested in what the employees are saying, so he points the investment community to that output.



