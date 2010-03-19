How One Guy Made A Ton Of Money Because A Toilet Got Gross

Yesterday we explained why trading floor toilets are so gross. As you can imagine we got a lot of responses. Most too gross to share.



Our favourite was pretty simple. It involved a guy who made a bunch of money after investing based on the condition of a restroom.

It so happened that at the height of the financial crisis, the restroom nearby the private equity guys at a top firm was shockingly clean. The private equity guys just weren’t working. They weren’t taking clients out to dinner at night. Sometimes they did not come into the office at all. The toilet was “pristine,” according to our source

But in February of last year, the situation changed. The restroom got gross again. The facilities became stained from overuse.

So what did our source do? He decided to to accelerate his investments in the market.

The condition of the restroom “made me think the private equity guys were starting to work again,” he said. Of course, this was shortly before the rally of 2009 got started.

So they may not ring a bell when the market hits bottom. But sometimes they flush.

