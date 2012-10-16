Behind-The-Scenes Of An Epic Old Spice Commercial Shot In One Take

The iconic Old Spice commercials just got a whole lot cooler.



It turns out that Wieden + Kennedy shot one of its famous spots, featuring Isaiah Mustafa, in a single take. This behind-the-scenes video shows props flying at The Man Your Man Could Smell Like while he’s propelled into the air.

Mustafa has been on Old Spice hiatus — although he recently appeared in a Samsung spot (in a towel) —but this video is further evidence of what an incredible asset he is to the brand.

