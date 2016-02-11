How old 17 self-made billionaires were when they made their first million

Bob Levey/Getty Mark Cuban reached millionaire status at age 32.

Mark Zuckerberg had $1 million in the bank at the ripe age of 22, while Larry Ellison didn’t reach millionaire status until age 42. Today, they’re both billionaires.

Some successful entrepreneurs strike it rich early on. For others, it takes decades.

Using an

infographic from UK-based web platform Fleximize, we’ve broken out the age at which Zuckerberg, Ellison, Cuban, and other self-made billionaires made their first million.

